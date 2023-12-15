Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading Up 10.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 840,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 571,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Specifically, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,499 shares in the company, valued at $423,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myomo Trading Up 10.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $124.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 42.40% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 130.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65,293 shares during the period. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Further Reading

