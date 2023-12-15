Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading Up 10.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYOGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 840,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 571,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Specifically, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,499 shares in the company, valued at $423,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myomo Trading Up 10.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $124.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 42.40% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 130.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65,293 shares during the period. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

