NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells $1,190,000.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NKE stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.10.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

