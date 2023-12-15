NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.77. 51,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 100,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

NKGen Biotech Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14.

Get NKGen Biotech alerts:

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NKGen Biotech Company Profile

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NKGen Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NKGen Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.