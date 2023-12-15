Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W) Shares Up 4.2%

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 37.79 and last traded at 36.96. Approximately 205,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 150,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at 35.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 39.26.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

