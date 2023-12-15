OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Trading Down 1%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCPGet Free Report)’s share price was down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 2,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

