Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 65,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ohmyhome as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMH opened at $1.65 on Friday. Ohmyhome has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

