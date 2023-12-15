OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Stock Price Up 8.8%

OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.93. 97,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 40,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

OneMedNet Trading Up 8.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.05.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

