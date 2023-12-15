Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $7.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

LPRO stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $905.31 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.89. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,279,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,071,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,806 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $17,951,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

