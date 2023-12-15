ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.21). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORIC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.96.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 1,216,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 1,884,767 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $16,629,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

