Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $32,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MMM. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

