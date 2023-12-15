Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,967 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Realty Income worth $40,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Realty Income Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

