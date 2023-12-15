Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $147.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Owens Corning traded as high as $152.34 and last traded at $151.14, with a volume of 208641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.19.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OC

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after acquiring an additional 310,487 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Up 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average is $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.