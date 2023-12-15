Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $21.60 Average PT from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224 over the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 132,948 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMI opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

