Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281 ($28.63).
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXIG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.62) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($38.92) to GBX 2,955 ($37.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,941.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,021 ($25.37) per share, for a total transaction of £323,360 ($405,925.18). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $32,381,009. 10.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
