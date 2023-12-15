Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Trading Up 9.9%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 9,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 9,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 9.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.