Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) vs. Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Financial Contrast

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58% Patria Investments 39.10% 34.32% 17.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 4.28 $1.92 billion $1.21 32.19 Patria Investments $258.90 million 3.17 $92.96 million $0.81 18.65

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Patria Investments pays out 98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Patria Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brookfield Asset Management and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 3 6 1 2.64 Patria Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus target price of $37.41, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.44%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Patria Investments on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

