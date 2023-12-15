Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Head to Head Contrast

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Peapack-Gladstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.57%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial $278.29 million 1.89 $74.25 million $3.35 8.82

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial 16.86% 11.33% 0.97%

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $3.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. In addition, the company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. Commonwealth Bank of Australia was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers corporate and industrial (C&I) and equipment finance, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential, and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; C&I advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; investment management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties, as well as operates automated teller machines. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.