Peter Hume Chapman Sells 56,152 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $741,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,071.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IonQ Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.28.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter worth $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 160,077 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

