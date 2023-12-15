PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Trading 0.7% Higher

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. 79,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 231,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

PetroChina Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

