Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS PAHGF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

