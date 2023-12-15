Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.
Pets at Home Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS PAHGF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $4.80.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pets at Home Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.