Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $7.49 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $146.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $16,164,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,306,000 after buying an additional 1,502,757 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,468,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,112,000 after buying an additional 913,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 810,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

