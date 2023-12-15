Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $570.00 and last traded at $570.00. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $576.00.

Pinelawn Cemetery Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $573.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.90.

Pinelawn Cemetery Company Profile

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

