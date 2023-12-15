Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 502,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $202,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $11,656,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $793,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Plexus by 680.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

