Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Get Prologis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.