ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $32.97. Approximately 1,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45.

Get ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 4,426.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 245.8% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.