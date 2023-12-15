ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Shares Up 1.9%

ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.41. Approximately 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Smart Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Smart Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 44.76% of ProShares Smart Materials ETF worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

