PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products.

