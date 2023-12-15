Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pure Storage in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the technology company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSTG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

PSTG opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 190.85, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.14. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

