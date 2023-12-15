Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issued By Zacks Research

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE WY opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.