Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Middleby Stock Up 4.4 %

MIDD stock opened at $146.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. Middleby has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $162.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.06.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Middleby by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 576.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,659,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

