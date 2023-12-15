Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,789,000 after purchasing an additional 590,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

