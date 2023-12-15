Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

