Quilter (LON:QLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 100 ($1.26) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 92.67 ($1.16).

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 102.80 ($1.29) on Thursday. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 71.20 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.45 ($1.32). The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.76.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

