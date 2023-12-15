Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.02. 706,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 557,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Specifically, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on METC. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $786.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Ramaco Resources’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 451,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 160,734 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

