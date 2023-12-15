Raymond James Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$203.31.

FNV stock opened at C$150.28 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$217.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$168.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

