Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 4,401 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

