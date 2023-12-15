Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 452 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.