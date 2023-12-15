Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.06.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $463.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

