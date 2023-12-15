Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 491 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

