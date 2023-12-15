Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Paramount Global Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

