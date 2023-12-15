Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in First Merchants by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in First Merchants by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRME. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.60 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.