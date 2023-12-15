Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $270.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.41.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

