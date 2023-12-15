Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of C stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

