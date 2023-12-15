Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,238 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $25,148,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 513.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 414.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.3 %

BK opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.