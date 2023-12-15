Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $434,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,307,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $150.86 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

