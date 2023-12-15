Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $453,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $157.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.53. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

