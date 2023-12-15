Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after buying an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

