Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,602 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after buying an additional 558,050 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after buying an additional 483,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,306,000 after buying an additional 395,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.