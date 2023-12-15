Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $720,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $16,325,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Oshkosh by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 85,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after buying an additional 467,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

OSK stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

