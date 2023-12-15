Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $753,000 Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.08% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,321,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 76,660 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.43 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

